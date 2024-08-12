Bhubaneswar: Four days after the sensational double murder case in Kuha village under Airfield police station limits, the Special Squad of the Commissionerate Police arrested two persons from Hansapal locality. The two who were allegedly involved in the gruesome murders went underground to evade police action. Sources said a two-wheeler and a knife have been seized from the duo following their arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh said the accused were identified as Ganesh Mallick, 34, and Pradeep Mallick, 39. They are cousins. Following the murders, Ganesh and Pradeep fled to Puri and Chandikhol respectively to evade arrest.

The cops, however, tracked the duo’s location after assessing their Call Data Records (CDR) and scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas. While the two were returning home, around 11.00pm, Saturday, the cops laid a trap near Hansapal area and arrested the duo. Singh said the victims, Rashmiranjan Sethi, 24 and Sambit Rout, 23, were stabbed to death over a parking dispute near Block- 5 of Kalyani Plaza, a residential apartment August 7. The duo succumbed to the serious injuries inflicted on the chest and stomach, while they were being taken to Capital Hospital. Airfield police have booked the two arrested under Sections 115(2), 117 (2), 126 (2), 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the BNS.