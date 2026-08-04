Jharsuguda: Two persons were arrested with banned cough syrups worth Rs 1 crore in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, officials said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck near Tumbekela in Badmal Monday and recovered the cough syrup packed in 197 cartons, police said.

The consignment comprised 23,640 bottles of 100 ml each, containing codeine phosphate and triprolidine hydrochloride syrup. The total quantity seized was 2,364 litres, they said.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Ahsan Ahmed (38) of Bihar, and Rijwan Ansari (28) of West Bengal. Police also seized the truck and Rs 2.44 lakh in cash from their possession.

Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said the accused disclosed during interrogation that the consignment had been procured from Jagannathpur in neighbouring Jharkhand and was being transported for illegal distribution.

“A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband, identify the interstate supply network, ascertain its intended destination and apprehend others involved in the racket,” he said.