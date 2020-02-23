Puri: Two human skulls were found from two different places in Puri Saturday leading to panic among locals in the holy town.

While one of the skulls was found on the road to collector’s office from Sai temple, the other one was found lying in a garbage dump behind Sani temple.

According to a source, local police have seized the skulls. The cops are also asking the locals about the incidents.

The skulls are small in size. It is being suspected that they could be of children. Several people suspected these to be cases of sorcery. Many others suspected that stray dogs could have brought them from elsewhere.

It is worth mentioning that these incidents are not new in Puri. Back in September 2018, at least seven human skulls were found inside a sack from the premises of a maternity hospital near sea beach in Puri town.

PNN