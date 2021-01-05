Balasore: Two persons suffered gunshot injuries after two bike-borne miscreants allegedly fired shots at them in a bid to loot a bag of cash on National Highway-16 in Balasore district Monday evening.

The injured motorcyclists were immediately rescued and rushed to a local government hospital. Later one of them was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. While one of them has been identified as Rajkishore of Rajkanika area in Kendrapara district, the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the two persons were travelling on a motorcycle from Balasore towards Bhadrak. They had a cash bag containing Rs 2 lakh. As they were nearing Khannagar, two bike-borne miscreants waylaid them and tried to snatch the bag from them. As Rajkishore and his pillion rider opposed them, they opened fire at them and later fled from the spot.

PNN