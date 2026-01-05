Sonepur: Two persons were injured after the autorickshaw, on which they were travelling, was hit by a vehicle in Odisha’s Sonepur district Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place on NH-126 between Binika and Dunguripali, they said.

The injured persons were initially admitted to Binika Hospital, and later transferred to VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital at Burla in Sambalpur as their condition was critical.

An eyewitness said a speeding car hit the autorickshaw and fled the spot.

Police said they were trying to identify the vehicle that hit the three-wheeler.

