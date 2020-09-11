Kendrapara: A wild boar was hacked to death by residents of a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after it attacked two persons, an official said.

The incident took place at Barakanda village under Mahakalpada forest range.

“The animal had entered into cropland and had attacked two locals. They were hospitalized and are currently out of danger. The villagers later had beaten it to death Thursday,” said Mahakalpda forest range officer, Sahaji Charan Biswal.

The locals after killing the boar were about to take away the animal’s meat when the forest personnel acting on a tip-off seized the meat, he said.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been registered and an investigation is underway to nab those who killed the protected animal, Biswal said.

Mangrove forest cover is an ideal home to wild boars who are plant-eating herbivorous animals. The forest-side farmland owners are bearing the brunt of animals’ depredation as there has been a sharp increase in the population of these animals, an official said.

PTI