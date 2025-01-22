Baripada: The officials of Odisha Forest Department Wednesday seized two elephant ivory and detained four people involved in the illegal trade in Mayurbhanj district, an official said.

One ivory weighs 1 kg while the other one weighs 1.2 kg.

The ivories were seized from the Jharpokharia police station area in the district when four people were transporting the elephant body parts to neighbouring Jharkhand, the forest official said.

On getting a tip-off, the forest department intercepted the accused persons travelling on two motorcycles, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rabi Narayan Mohanty said

Two of the detained persons are from Jharkhand while the other two are from Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, he said.

