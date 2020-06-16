Nabarangpur: Two persons were reportedly killed when a cast iron pipe-laden truck skidded off the road after losing control in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district Monday. The two people were identified as the driver and the helper of the truck.

The accident took place when the driver of the ill-fated truck lost control over the wheels of the vehicle following a steep turn after which it plunged into a 30-feet deep gorge in Chandahandi ghat, reports said.

It is yet to be ascertained if the driver was under the influence of any form of intoxication, officials said.

The impact of collision was so severe that the front cabin of the truck got detached from the rear portion and caught fire causing the death of the two persons.

Jharigaon IIC, Tehsildar along with a team of police officials and firefighters rushed to the accident spot and carried out the rescue operation. After a marathon three hour long struggle, the officials managed to recover the bodies.

The firefighter officials recovered the two bodies one of which was half-charred.

A probe into the incident has also been initiated by the Jharigaon police and a detailed report is awaited.

