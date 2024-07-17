Baripada: Two persons were killed after a truck rammed into a scooter on which they were riding on NH-18 near Palabani bypass of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district Monday. The deceased were identified as Sundar Mohan Murmu,42, and Braja Mohan Hansdah, 42 – both residents of Sirisbani village under Sadar police limits. According to reports, around midnight the duo was returning home on a scooter on the wrong side of the highway when the driver of a speeding cargo truck coming from the opposite direction lost control over the vehicle while descending from an over bridge near Palabani bypass. The vehicle ran over the scooter, killing the rider and the pillion on the spot. The driver of the truck fled the spot along with the vehicle after the incident.

Following the accident, the movement of vehicles on the national highway halted for some time. On being informed, the police reached the accident spot and sent the bodies to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched into the incident. Sources meanwhile said that the bypass cross-section has become an accident hotspot due to a foreign liquor shop, located on the roadside. People access the shop by driving in the wrong direction on the highway, leading to accidents. Locals alleged that even after repeated demands for the construction of an underpass at the entry point of Palabani for safe passage, no action has yet been taken. As a result, many precious lives are being lost to road mishaps.