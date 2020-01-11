Jeypore: Tension ran high at Balipujariput village under B. Singpur police limits in Koraput district Saturday after two persons were killed in a road accident Friday night.

The incident took place after a car collided with the motorcycle. The deceased have been identified as Goura Nayak (35) and Sahdev Macha (18) – both residents of Meramadal village in this district. Goura was riding the motorcycle while Sahdev was riding pillion at the time of incident.

Following the accident, locals blocked the road and staged an agitation demanding compensation to the family of the deceased.

On being informed, police reached the spot, sent the bodies for postmortem and seized the vehicles. The police officials also tried to pacify the people.

PNN