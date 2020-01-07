Rourkela: At least two labourers were killed following a gas leak incident inside a sponge iron factory at IDC area under Brahmani Tarang police limits of Sundargarh district Monday night.

The deceased men have been identified as Ajay Samad and Pankaj Kerketta.

According to police officials, the incident took place at around 9:00pm when the duo, who were engaged to clean the gas furnace in the factory, fell unconscious following gas leakage.

They were immediately rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment where the doctor declared them dead on arrival.

Alleging safety and security lapses in the factory, local people and the family members of the victims staged a protest in the area.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took possession of the bodies for postmortem.

Ample policemen have been deployed in the area to avoid any further escalation of tension. The police are already investigating the incident, it was learnt.

