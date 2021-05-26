Keonjhar/Balasore: Two persons were killed in two separate tree felling incidents during the landfall of cyclone ‘Yaas’ in Keonjhar and Balasore districts Wednesday.

Confirming about the deaths, SRC Pradeep Jena Wednesday said they have information about the two casualties reported in Keonjhar and Balasore districts and a detailed investigation has been ordered into the incidents. “We have information about the person died in tree falling incident in Balasore district. He was at a cyclone shelter. It was when he was forcibly going to his house, a tree fell on him. And, we came to know about the Keonjhar incident from media sources,” he said. The person’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the cyclone victim in Keonjhar district has been identified as Purna Chnadra Naik, a resident of Talasahi of Panchupali village under Ghasipura police limits in Anandapur block.

According to a source, Naik was going to a nearby shop during when the landfall process was on. Then suddenly a banyan tree uprooted and fell on him. Though he was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared him received dead.

PNN