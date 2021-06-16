Choudwar: As many as two persons were killed on the spot and another sustained grievous injuries late Tuesday night, after a pickup truck in which they were travelling rammed into a goods carrier on NH-16 near Manguli Chhak under Choudwar police limits in Cuttack district.

According to an eyewitness, the carrier truck was parked near Rashmi Motors at Manguli Chhak when the speeding pickup truck rear-ended it. Including the driver, there were three persons inside the ill-fated pickup truck. Driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle leading to the road mishap, the eyewitness added.

On being informed by locals, Choudwar police immediately rushed to the accident site and initiated a probe in this connection, which is underway. Police have seized both the vehicles and sent the two bodies to a nearby hospital for postmortem, a police official said.

While two persons onboard the pickup truck died on the spot, the driver of the vehicle was critically injured. The deceased persons have been identified as residents of Balasore district, the police official added.

PNN