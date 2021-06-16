Sambalpur: Celebration of Sital Sasthi — the divine wedding of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parbati — came to an end in Sambalpur district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Among the most widely celebrated festivals of western Odisha, the wedding rituals began at different Shaivite temples after Lord Shiva reached in groom’s attire late Tuesday night. Special ‘Alati’ rituals were performed at the beginning to mark the festivities.

The divine wedding ritual began at around 12.30am. ‘Hasta Bandhan’ ritual marking end of the divine wedding was performed at around 3.30am, a servitor Sashank Sekhar Panda informed.

The newlywed divine couple will have food offerings at the bride’s adopted paternal house later in the day, which will be followed by ‘Mangal Alati’ rituals, the local servitor added.

Notably, amid lockdown restrictions prevalent all over the state, Sital Sasthi has become a low-key affair this year. The usual pomp and grandeur associated with the festival is not being witnessed in rural and urban areas.

As congregation of devotees was prohibited this year, the rituals were performed with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

PNN