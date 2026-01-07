Berhampur: At least two persons were killed and another seriously injured when the motorcycle on which they were travelling hit a roadside tree in Odisha’s Ganjam district Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Mandarada under Jarada police station limits.

According to the police, all three persons were travelling on a motorbike towards Mandarada. The bike hit a roadside tree, the police said.

Local fire-fighters rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons from the spot and rushed them to the hospital at Patrapur. In the hospital, doctors declared two of them dead, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Nayak (27) and Kedar Naik (26) of Banamali village in Ganjam district. Another person was seriously injured and admitted to the community health centre at Patrapur. He was later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here due to his critical condition, the police said.

PTI