Kantabanji: Two persons lost their lives while another sustained injuries Tuesday after the motorcycle they were riding hit a cement pole near Mudapadar Square under Kantabanji police limits in Bolangir district.

The deceased were identified as Bablu Barik from Sindhekela village and Nimai Hans from Mahalinga village. The injured has been identified as Tularam Pasayat from Dharpagarh village in Saitla block.

Sources said, the three persons were going to attend a marriage party in Bangomunda village. They were riding the two-wheeler without helmets.

While on the way, they hit a cement pole at the corner of Mudapadar Square. Out of the three persons, two died on the spot while the third sustained grievous injuries on his head.

Bangomunda and Sindhekela police reached the spot and started an investigation into circumstances that led to the mishap. The bodies were sent to Kantabanji Hospital for postmortem.

