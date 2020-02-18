Ganjam: Two persons lost their lives while another sustained injuries late Monday night after a motorcycle they were riding hit a truck at Chati chowk under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the mishap took place while the trio rammed into a truck from the rear, killing two on the spot. The third person riding the two-wheeler has sustained critical injuries in the incident. He is under medical care at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

