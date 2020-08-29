Bhubaneswar: Two pet dogs once again proved the age-old belief that dogs are the most loyal friends of human beings.

Aryakant Majhi, a resident of Kanan Vihar Phase-11 area in Bhubaneswar who kept the two loyal Labrador dogs, had found the pets lying dead at his house August 16. The entire episode was transpired only after 12 days of the incident when CCTV footages were scanned.

This is what happened on that fateful night:

It was August 16 morning. Majhi’s family woke up to see their two Labrador dogs—a male named Blackie and a female named Sweety—lying dead. They found the door of the kennel opened with the chain lying snapped.

Assuming it to be a mischief of any miscreants, Majhi had then lodged an FIR with the Infocity police station. Even though police conducted an investigation but got nothing to establish as the cause of the dogs’ death.

A shocked Majhi had to lay them to rest in his garden. But in the days that followed, he could not sleep properly. The memories of those loveable moments he had spent with them would flash through his mind. The question of what caused their deaths had since been making him restless. However, it had never come to his mind to scan the CCTV footages.

It came to Majhi’s mind only August 28 and he scanned the visuals captured in CCTV cameras. Then the entire episode unfolded before them.

The video showed a huge snake entering into the garden. Spotting the reptile from the kennel door, Blackie and Sweety tried their best to come out of the kennel but failed. It was when the reptile after crossing through the garden was about to enter the house, they pushed the door for ten minutes before the door chain was snapped.

The next scene gave all the family members goosebumps, and at the same time, evoked all the more respect for the pets.

Blackie and Sweety fought a fierce battle with the reptile and saved the family members. Later, they were seen being dropped dead.

After coming to know this, Majhi’s younger brother contacted Snake Helpline’s secretary Subhendu Mallick requesting him to investigate the incident.

Mallick and Purna Chandra Mishra (67), an experienced snake rescuer, conducted an investigation Friday. Subhendu identified the reptile to be a five to six feet long cobra.

Majhi said he can never forget his dogs for what they did for him.

PNN