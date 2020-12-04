Balasore: Two leopard cubs were rescued from a bush at Allipur village under Soro police limits in Balasore district Friday.

Sources said, Ramchandra Barik was working in his farmland Friday morning. While working, his attention was drawn towards a nearby bush where unusual cries were coming from intermittently.

Barik went close to the bush and to his utter surprise, he found two leopard cubs hiding there. Sensing possible danger from dogs, he took them out of the bush.

As the news spread, people gathered at the spot to see the rescued cubs. They believe that the cubs could have strayed out of nearby Kuldiha Sanctuary.

The Forest Department was immediately informed about the rescued cubs. The officials, however, had not reached the village at the time of filing this report.

Notably, Kuldiha Sanctuary — spread over 272.75 square kilometres — houses tigers, leopards, elephants, gaurs, sambars, wild cats, peafowls and hornbills among many other animals and birds.