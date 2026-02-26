Bijapur: Two Maoists were killed, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered following an encounter with security personnel in the Indravati river area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, officials said Thursday.

According to officials, the operation was launched after specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Indravati River region of Bijapur. Acting on the information, a joint team of security forces initiated an anti-Maoist search operation in the area.

During the course of the operation Thursday morning, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the Maoists in the Indravati river belt.

Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav, said that after the encounter, a search of the area led to the recovery of the bodies of two uniformed Maoists.

He added that weapons, including an SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle and a 12-bore rifle, were seized from the site. Explosives and other Maoist-related materials were also recovered from the spot.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattalingam, stated that search operations are still underway in the surrounding areas and that a comprehensive report will be issued separately.

Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

Meanwhile, in a major success for the “anti-Naxal” campaign in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, two Maoists have been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment each, along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The accused, Hunga alias Guttum Sodi and Joga Kudami, both residents of Pordem village under Gadiras police station in neighbouring Sukma district, were arrested May 20, 2024.

A case was registered at Aranpur police station under relevant sections of the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

After the arrest, they were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The trial was conducted in the Special Court under the NIA Act.

After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution and recording witness statements, the court found that the accused were in possession and control of explosive substances, including tiffin bombs and detonators.

The court convicted both under Section 4(b) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and sentenced each to five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

In default of payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.