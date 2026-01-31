Malkangiri: Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and Maoist cadres in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district bordering this district, police said.

The deceased were identified as ACM Pradeep and Bhima of Kavaragatta in Bijapur district.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of more than eight Maoists in the forest area, teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the CRPFpersonnel launched a combing operation.

During the operation, the Maoists allegedly opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. Following the exchange of fire, the Maoists dispersed.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of the bodies of the two Maoists.

Police said a reward of Rs 5 lakh had been announced for Pradeep and Rs 2 lakh for Bhima.