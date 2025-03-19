Umerkote: Police arrested two minor boys on a charge of sedating a 12-year-old girl and gangraping her under Umerkote police limits in Nabarangpur district late Monday night.

The accused minors were questioned in this connection after their arrest. The survivor and the accused minors were taken for a medical examination to Umerkote health centre Tuesday.

Later, the accused minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which remanded them to a probation home.

According to police, the incident occurred when the minor girl was playing near her house in the afternoon hours on Holi (March 15, Saturday). The two accused allegedly trailed her and called her to a nearby ground. There they sedated her and gangraped her despite her resistance, police said. The shocked girl remained mum that night, before narrating her ordeal to her mother the next day.

Her mother then lodged a complaint at the Umerkote police station while the accused fled from the village.

The police rounded them up later while further investigation, under the direct supervision of Nabarangpur SP and DSP, was on.

PNN