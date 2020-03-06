Sambalpur: Two minor boys, both studying in schools, were fined Rs 60,000 for violating traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act here Thursday.

RTO officials in Sambalpur issued challans of Rs 30,000 each against the two juveniles for driving the vehicles without valid driving licence (DL).

The two incidents were reported from Adarsh Marg area where the vehicles of the minor boys were stopped during checking by the police and RTO officials.

One of the boys is studying in Class V at a local public school while the other one is a Class X student in Kendriya Vidyalaya.