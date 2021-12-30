Srinagar: Six terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

All the six terrorists belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, said the police.

Giving more details the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted: “Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) Pakistani and (2) local terrorists. Identification of other two terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us.”

Both the encounters happened in South Kashmir.

Three terrorists were killed and one policeman was injured in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Shahabad Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Th eother three JeM terrorists were killed in the Mirhama area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

IANS