New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked operators of uncontrolled airstrips to immediately review the operational conditions of their facilities and rectify deficiencies that affect safety against the backdrop of accidents at such airstrips.

Several uncontrolled airstrips across the country are being utilised for landing and departure of aircraft.

In an advisory to owners and operators of uncontrolled airstrips, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said all such airport and airstrip operators are advised to undertake an immediate review of the operational condition of their facilities and ensure strict compliance with applicable norms.

Operators are further advised to carry out periodic inspections and maintenance of critical infrastructure, including runways, taxiways, aprons, visual aids, markings, drainage systems, boundary fencing, and access control arrangements, it said in the advisory dated June 11.

The regulator’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) prescribe the minimum safety requirements that must be complied with by operators of airstrips used for aircraft operations.

However, DGCA flagged that it has come to the notice that a number of such airstrips are not being maintained in accordance with the prescribed standards, thereby adversely affecting the safety of flight operations.

The regulator also mentioned that in the past, certain accidents and incidents have occurred at or in the vicinity of such airstrips, highlighting the critical importance of maintaining adequate safety standards for aircraft operations.

January 28, the fatal crash of a VSR Ventures-owned LearJet 45 plane killed five people onboard, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The fatal accident happened near Baramati airport, which is an uncontrolled airfield.

At uncontrolled airfields, traffic information is provided by instructors and pilots from the flying training organisations at that particular place.

An uncontrolled aerodrome is an aerodrome without a control tower, or one where the tower is not in operation, according to the website SKYbrary.

As per DGCA, any deficiencies affecting operational safety should be rectified without delay and adequate resources should be allocated for infrastructure upkeep to ensure that facilities remain serviceable and safe for aircraft operations throughout the year.

Further, the watchdog has asked the operators of uncontrolled airstrips that are regularly used for aircraft operations to obtain an aerodrome licence.

Meanwhile, in its preliminary report on the Baramati plane crash released February 28, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) made certain safety recommendations.

One of the recommendations was that DGCA may take necessary measures to enhance landing aids and basic MET (Meteorological) facilities at uncontrolled airfields to cater to a large number of Non-Scheduled and chartered flying operations, including VIP flights.

It is recommended that DGCA may check the feasibility of licensing these aerodromes for conduct of safe and regulated flying operations, AAIB had said in the safety recommendations.

Another suggestion for the DGCA was to issue necessary directions to all operators operating VFR flights to uncontrolled airfields to strictly adhere to the laid-down standard operating procedures.