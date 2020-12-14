Baripada: In a case of fence eating crops, two policemen were arrested for allegedly hunting barking deer inside Simlipal National Park Monday.

The forest department officials arrested the cops for hunting inside the restricted area of the park. The arrested cops have been identified as Purnachandra Madhei and Hemanta Mohanty, attached to Sahadevkhunta police station as constables.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest department officials conducted raids inside the park and caught the cops in action while hunting a female barking deer. The officials also seized a gun and a knife from their possession.

In order to check poaching inside the park, five teams have been formed that have been conducting raids.

Notably, in September this year, six poachers were arrested while trying to attempt to kill wild animals inside Simlipal National Park. Crude bombs, weapons, trap nets and other tools used in hunting animals were also seized from their possession.

PNN