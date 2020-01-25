Puri: Two school teachers were killed in a road mishap in Puri district Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Snehalata Sahu (42) and Subhalaxmi Parida (23)- both residents of Dandamukundapur. They were staying at Pipili and served as teachers at nearby Pitabash UGME School in Dandamukundapur.

According to locals, the teachers were on their way to their school Saturday on a scooter when the incident occurred. A speeding auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their two-wheeler.

After being spotted by the locals, the two were immediately rushed to hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.

Police have seized the auto-rickshaw. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The auto driver has also been detained.

PNN/ Agencies