Boudh: In a shocking incident, two students, a male and a female, of a degree college here reportedly attempted to end their lives by consuming poison on the institution’s campus while classes were in progress Thursday.

Both fell seriously ill and were rushed by fellow students to the Boudh district headquarters hospital in an ambulance. Hospital sources said their condition is now stable.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred during the forenoon. A second-year female student and a first-year male student consumed poison on the campus for reasons not yet known. Classmates noticed them lying unconscious and immediately alerted college authorities and emergency services.

While the male student is a resident of the Malisahi area in Boudh town, the female student reportedly hails from Bagharpali village.

Speculations are rife that the incident may be linked to a love affair, though this has not been officially confirmed. Police and college authorities are continuing their inquiry into the matter.