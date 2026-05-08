Balasore: Two students drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday when they were bathing in the pond near their hostel in Balasore town, an officer said.

The deceased, identified as Pratyush Kumar Mallick (17) and his friend Smruti Ranjan Mahabhoi (18) from the Basudevpur area in neighbouring Bhadrak district, were staying at a private hostel in the Mansing Bazar area in Balasore town for higher studies, he said.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel pulled the two students out of the pond and sent them to the district headquarters hospital, where a doctor declared them dead, Balasore Town Police Station inspector-in-charge Bijaya Kumar Das said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case of unnatural death has been registered, he added.

PTI