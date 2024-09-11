Jammu: Two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an ongoing operation in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district Wednesday, the Army said.

This was the first successful operation against the terrorists in the dense forest which witnessed over half-a-dozen encounters in the past six months, claiming the lives of a village defence guard April 28 and a CRPF inspector August 19.

Officials said one more terrorist is believed to be trapped in the operation area at Khandara top and efforts are on to neutralize him.

The operation was jointly launched by Army’s first para and police and the first contact with the terrorists was established at around 12.50 pm, the officials said.

“Two terrorists neutralized in the ongoing operation at Khandara by troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress,” the Army said in a post on X.

PTI