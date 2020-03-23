Digapahandi: Two two-storeyed buildings caved in at Sahadev Tikarpada village under this block in Ganjam district late Sunday night.

Rajanikant Goud and Chandrama Goud have been identified as the owners of the collapsed buildings. Although they and their family members were not inside the buildings when the mishap occurred, all the articles including furniture were completely damaged. Another thatched house belonging to their neighbour Gopal Goud and three cattle sheds were also damaged completely as the rubble fell on them.

On being informed Digapahandi tehsildar Adwait Kumar Swain, block development officer (BDO) Haladhar Sabar reached the village. Tehsildar Swain said the affected persons would be compensated as per the report of the revenue inspector.

Sources said that the two buildings were old and decrepit. A two-day shower had also completely clogged the buildings and the surrounding area. When the mishap occurred, Rajanikant and Chandrama were not at their houses as they had gone to nearby Kaithakhandi village to attend a marriage function. Hearing about the incident, they reached the village Monday morning to take stock of the situation. But hearing the deafening sound, Rajanikant and Chandrama’s neighbour Gopal and his wife Seema, who were fast asleep, woke up and ran away from the house whereby they could escape unhurt.

PNN