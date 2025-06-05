Berhampur: Two women, including an octogenarian, were killed allegedly by their relatives in two separate incidents in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

Both incidents took place Wednesday night as a fallout of family disputes, they said after preliminary inquiries.

Bijayalaxmi Tripathy (50), an Asha worker, was hacked to death by her brother-in-law at Chadheyapalli in Jagannath Prasad police station area, a police officer said.

Bhanjanagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sujit Kumar Nayak said Tripathy was having a dispute with her three other married sisters over sharing their paternal properties.

One of her brothers-in-law (husband of elder sister) hacked her with a sharp object during a heated argument, Nayak said.

She died on the spot and her body was sent to the Bhanjangar sub-divisional hospital for autopsy, he said, adding, “Though we have identified the accused, he was yet to be arrested.”

In another case, Ani Swain, an 85-year-old woman, was allegedly beaten to death by her grandson at Naikanipalli under the jurisdiction of Kodala police station, its inspector-in-charge Subash Behera said.

He said a murder case has been registered and an investigation has started.

The suspected accused was detained for interrogation, he added.

