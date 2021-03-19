Balasore: Two youths were beaten up by villagers who mistook them for child lifters at Rasalpur village under Kamarda police limits of Balasore district in the wee hours of Friday.

Later, the villagers handed them over to Kamarda police. The detained youths have been identified as Ranjit Das of Suasuni village and Sanjit Jena of Deula village under Bhograi police limits. However, their two accomplices managed to flee from the spot.

According to a source, four youths reached Rasalpur village in a car. They then barged into the house of a villager Abhimanyu Behera.

After realizing that some people were inside their house, Behera’s family members alerted the neighbours. Some villagers came to their rescue. In the meantime, two of the youths managed to flee from the village.

The villagers caught hold of the remaining two. It was when they failed to give any satisfactory answers as to why they had entered Behera’s house that the villagers gave them a good thrashing after tying their hands and legs in ropes.

Some villagers vented their anger on the car. They vandalized it before pushing it into a nearby nullah.

On getting information about the incident, a team from Kamarda police station reached the village and rescued the detained youths.

The cops have launched an investigation and a manhunt to nab the absconding youths.

