Balasore: Two youths travelling on a bike were critically injured in an abrupt series of accidents that occurred on an overbridge near Tamulia in Balasore district Saturday.

The identities of the injured youths are yet to be ascertained. They were rescued by local people and admitted to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH).

According to a source, a dumper was moving at great speed from Khurda towards Balasore. As it was crossing the overbridge, due to some reasons, which are yet to be established, the driver lost control over the wheels and hit a car. Thereafter, it collided with a truck. The bikers then abruptly hit the truck and sustained severe injuries as their bike caught up fire after the collision.

On being informed, police and fire personnel reached the spot. The fire personnel doused the flame and the police seized the dumper. However, the dumper driver is absconding. A hunt has been lunched to nab him, it was learnt.

PNN