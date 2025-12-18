Bhadrak: Two youths of a family were killed after the motorcycle they were riding were hit by an unknown vehicle in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said Thursday.

The accident took place near Guaanla village within Banshada police station limits in the district’s Chandabali block Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Jena (35) and his nephew Manas (22), residents of Pradyutanagar under Dosinga panchayat.

Dhamara Marine police station IIC Priyadarshini Khatua said the two youths were found lying injured after the accident.

Police personnel from Dhamara and Dhamara marine police stations, who were passing through the area at the time, rescued and shifted the injured to Chandabali Hospital where doctors declared both brought dead, Khatua said.

Police said the circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear, and further investigation is underway.