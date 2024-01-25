Bloemfontein: India’s young turks would be aiming for a more proactive approach while batting when they take on Ireland in the second group league encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup here Thursday.

While India disposed off Bangladesh by 84 runs in what turned out to be an easier-than-expected opener, Ireland game will provide them with an opportunity to play differently before tougher opposition comes calling during the Super Six phase starting next week.

Ireland are coming into the game with a defeat against Bangladesh after beating minnows USA in the opening game.

For India, more than battling the opposition, it will be about raising the bar for themselves and playing the 50-over game, keeping the modern approach in mind, compared to the early 1990s style of play.

The skipper Uday Saharan, who scored 64 and top scorer Adarsh Singh (76), had strike-rates of 79 and 68 respectively, which is slightly unacceptable in modern times.

That India had two terrific but vastly different left-arm spinners Saumy Kumar Pandey and Musheer Khan doing a fantastic job for them meant coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar didn’t have much to worry about.

One hopes that Saumy, easily the best bowler by a distance in the first game, doesn’t have too much of a shoulder problem that forced him to take a temporary break in the first game in between his first and second spells.

On a slowish Bloemfontein track, Indian batters would need to rotate the strike better and also find more gaps in the Powerplay overs.

There would be a lot of talent scouts, who are keenly watching the ‘Boys in Blue’ and with a mega IPL auctions lined up next year, people like Saharan, Adrash, and Priyanshu Moliya will need to up their game in order to grab eye balls from men who matter.

Something only Sachin Dhas was able to do in first game with his cameo that took India past 250-run mark.

All eyes will be on Priyanshu, especially, as he is the only player in the side, with two Ranji Trophy tons for Baroda already under his belt. His defensive mindset in the first game was baffling.

For Ireland, their new ball bowlers Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, and Carson McCullough could ask some probing questions and both Arshin Kulkarni, who has an IPL contract, and Sarfaraz Khan’s younger sibling Musheer are due for a big score.

