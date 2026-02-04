Harare: Aaron George’s silken hundred seamlessly merged with the explosive fifties from IPL stars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre guided India to the ICC U19 World Cup final with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan Wednesday.

India now face England in the summit clash here Friday. It will be India’s 10th final in the U19 showpiece, a testimony to BCCI’s structured junior cricket programme that unearths serious talent.

India seemed to have a tough task ahead once Afghanistan piled 310 for four, built around hundreds by Faisal Shinozada (110) and Uzairullah Niazal (101).

But India cantered past the target in 41.1 overs and it was also their highest-ever chase in the U19 World Cup. Aaron (115, 104b) led the chase with a hundred of impeccable pace and precision placements of his shots.

He received ample backing from Suryavanshi (68, 33b) and Mhatre (62, 59b) as India kept their run-rate above seven all the while.

As is his vaunt, Sooryavanshi gave a flying start to India’s innings with a flurry of boundaries, mainly off off-spinner Wahidullah Zadran.

There was a slice of fortune too when Niazal dropped the left-hander on 22 at point off Abdul Aziz.

But around that lapse, Sooryavanshi batted quite aggressively, even pulling off a stunning helicopter shot six off pacer Nooristani Omarzai.

There were repeated attempts to play pull shot in his innings, which eventually became his undoing – an aimless hoick off Omarzai ended in the hands of Osman Sadat inside the circle.

The opening wicket alliance stopped at 93, but Aaron then combined with Mhatre to add another 114 runs in just over 17 overs to take India past 200 in the 27th over.

Mhatre, who has been struggling for his rhythm in this tournament, made a fifty at the right moment, displaying his full selection of shots.

Once again, Aaron played the anchor’s role to perfection as Mhatre took all the risks to keep his side much ahead of the asking rate.

Mhatre’s dismissal did not deter Aaron, and he batted on as composedly as has been doing in this innings.

Apart from his unflappability and situational awareness, the aesthetics of Aaron’s batting was also impressive.

Not one shot was hit in anger, as the right-hander, who migrated from Kottayam, Kerala, to Hyderabad, batted with seldom seen elan at this age of range-hitting.

His cover drives off Zadran and Roohullah Arab were a sight for sore eyes, and even his lofted shots which fetched him sixes were bereft of stress.

His just flowed into the shot with a high elbow and still head, and the maximum over long-on off Omarzai can hold a pride of place in a cricket museum.

Aaron went past his hundred in 95 balls with an exquisite tuck past mid-wicket for a four.

Aaron and Vihan Malhotra added 96 runs for the third wicket alliance as India sauntered to a win. However, Aaron could not stay long enough to see his side touching the tape.

Earlier, Shinozada and Niazai led the way with magnificent hundreds as Afghanistan posted a challenging total.

Faisal top-scored with 110 off 93 balls, while Niazai sparkled with an unbeaten 101-run knock off 86 deliveries as the Indian bowlers struggled to pick wickets at regular intervals.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were off to a solid start with the opening duo of Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai adding 53 runs before pacer

Deepesh Devendran effected the first breakthrough in the 13th over.

It was a length ball and as Ahmadzai shaped up to drive, he got a slight inside-edge that went through to wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu.

Ahmadzai made 31 in 39 balls. Faisal then added 64 runs for the second wicket with Sadat, setting up Afghanistan for a strong total.

However, spin-bowling all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan struck for India at the start of the 25th over as he had Sadat caught at long-off after the batter played a reckless shot. Sadat made 39, but consumed 70 balls for that.