New Delhi: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Bhubaneswar, Sports Authority of India B, and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal, cruised to victory in their respective league matches in the Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League at the Maj. Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Friday. With their third successive win, Odisha Naval Tata HHP moved to the top of Group A while MP Academy led the B table in the event.

Odisha Naval Tata HHPC earned a 5-2 verdict against a fighting Him Hockey Academy, Vikas Nagar (Himachal Pradesh) with Ashima Rout and Munmuni Das accounting for the five goals in their te’m’s third straight win in Group A.

Madhya Pradesh HA established themselves as the team to beat in Group B with a commanding 9-1 win against Delhi Hockey.

Sports Authority of India B continued their winning ways, beating Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 3-0 in a gripping contest. The match swung decisively when Vartika Rawat scored a goal each in the last two quarters to add to the sixth-minute goal by Reema Baxla. It was the second victory for SAI B after their 0-6 defeat at the hands of India Juniors on Wednesday.

Yet, it was the Group A table topper who caught the eye with their determination and organised play when under pressure. Him Hockey Academy showed resolve and scored twice in the final quarter to breathe life into the game that was slowing down. Odisha Naval Tata HHPC regrouped quickly to score two goals through efficient attacks.

Madhya Pradesh HA laid down the gauntlet by sweeping to their second big victory.

Results:

Group A: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 5 (Ashmita Rout 15th minute, 17 and 48, Mumumi Das 46 and 60) beat Him Hockey Academy 2 (Sarabdeep Kaur 48, Navjot Kaur 42). Halftime: 2-0.

Sports Authority of India B 3 (Reema Baxla 6, Vartika Rawat 45 and 51) Beat Khalsa Hockey Academy 0. Half-time 1-0.

Raja Karan Hockey Academy 12 (Priya 12, 17, 39 and 44, Gurmail Kaur 15, 18, 22, 27, 34, 35 and 51, Kajal 46) beat Mumbai School Sports Association 0. Half-time 6-0.

Group B: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 9 (Bhumiksha Sahu 10, Seema Verma 17, Neeraj Rana 19 and 47, Swati 24, Sadhna Sengar 38 and 46, Yogita Verma 41 and Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta 57) beat Delhi Hockey 1 (Subham 43). Half-time: 4-0.

IANS