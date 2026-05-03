New Delhi: The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the full resumption of normal air navigation operations within UAE airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures, and consequently, Indian and UAE carriers have started operating more flights from the UAE to various destinations in India, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs Sunday.

The overall flight situation in the Middle East continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India.

Flights continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to various destinations in India. Qatar’s airspace is partially open. Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Qatar to various destinations in India.

Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating flights from Kuwait to India. Similarly, Bahrain airspace is open. Air India Express, Indigo, and Gulf Air are operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India.

Iraq’s airspace is open for limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.

Iran’s airspace is also partially open for cargo and chartered flights. The Ministry has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave via land border routes, with the Embassy’s support. So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,504 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes, the statement said.

Israel’s airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) continues to monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, with focused efforts on ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region.

It is in regular contact with state governments and Union Territory administrations for the sharing of information and better alignment of efforts. Indian embassies and consulates continue to operate round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance and are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close contact with the local governments, the statement said.

Updated advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situations, consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken for the community, the statement added.