Rayagada: Kodipari team was adjudged the winner while Andirakanch team was declared the runners-up in a block-level rural volleyball tournament organised by Utkal Alumina Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla group, at Jogiparitundain near UAIL’s Baphlimali mines in this district, a report said.

The tournament was organised in joint collaboration with Jogi Sanyasi Yuvak Sangha with an aim to promote rural sports, unity, integrity and fraternity among the youths of peripheral villages near the Baphlimali mines.

A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament starting from February 25 till February 28. All the players of winning and runners-up teams including best hitter, best netter and best player of the tournament, refrees and linemen were presented with individual trophies.

Speaking on the occasion, UAIL unit head and president N Nagesh said sports brings us closer and allows us to work in teams which has always been followed by UAIL in scouting rural talents. District sports officer Shaik Ali Nur and BDO Sudhakar Raita appreciated the efforts of Utkal Alumina in organising the block-level volleyball tournament.

UAIL’s CSR head Siba Shankar Mohaptra, Andirakanch police IIC Tapan Kumar Mahalik and mines head Mukesh Jha attended the volleyball tournament. All the staff of UAIL and members of the Yuvak Sangha extended their support in successfully organising the tournament.

