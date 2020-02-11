New Delhi: Ride-hailing giant Uber Tuesday announced the formation of ‘Uber Money’ — a team of more than 100 technology professionals responsible for global financial products and technology innovations at its Hyderabad Tech Center — making it the first such commitment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Besides Hyderabad, the Uber Money team also has a presence at its San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam tech centers.

“The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best in class Fintech talent specializing in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering,” Naga Kasu, Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead, Uber said in a statement.

“Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics, and product management organizations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber,” he added.

According to the company, the Hyderabad-based team will play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings; updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers; along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders.

The Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods, enabling and building financial compliance tools, leveraging smart routing technologies for payment gateways, and applying Uber Artificial Intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions.

(IANS)