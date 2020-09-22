Bhubaneswar: Following the direction of Odisha Higher Education Department, universities across Odisha have started the final semester examinations for various Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses from Tuesday.

The exams will be completed by October 10.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, while some colleges and universities are conducting the exams online, some are conducting it through offline mode.

The colleges that are conducting their examinations in offline mode have arranged all necessary arrangements at campuses so that the examination can be done following all COVID-19 guidelines in view of the pandemic.

Notably, earlier Odisha Higher Education Department had released the following guidelines to conduct examinations:

All State Public Universities and Autonomous Colleges shall compulsorily conduct the final semester/year UG and PG examinations between 20.09.2020 and 10.10.2020 as per the revised guideline of UGC dated 06.07.2020. (The State Government has already made a request to UGC for extension of the deadline by ten days.) Pending Back Paper examinations of Final Semester/Year UG and PG students shall also be conducted quickly as per the UGC revised guideline dated 06.07.2020. If need be, examinations can also be conducted on holidays. Publication of results of final semester/year UG and PG examinations, including back paper examinations, must be made by 31.10.2020. Special examinations shall be held for those who cannot take the final examinations now for whatever reason(s). But these special examinations will be conducted by the Universities / Autonomous Colleges once the Covid-19 situation improves, hopefully by December 2020. For conducting examinations in physical mode, the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) communicated by MHRD Office Memorandum dated 06.07.2020 must be followed.

PNN