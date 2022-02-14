Bhubaneswar: Several UG students Monday staged a protest at Master Canteen Square here demanding that their Vth semester exams should be conducted in online mode or it should be cancelled altogether. The students alleged that despite serving several memorandums to this effect, their demands have not yet been fulfilled by the Odisha government. Following directions of the Higher Education Department, the various universities are gearing up to conduct the exams in offline mode now.

“We have been told that the Vth semester (3rd year) and other ‘odd year’ semesters will be conducted in offline mode. We are against such a decision as we have not been given adequate time to prepare. Besides, our demand for reduction in syllabus has also not been considered,” said a UG student.

The students said that in its recent circular regarding the reopening of universities and colleges post the pandemic-induced lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had stated that the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may open campuses while keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in their respective regions.

It said keeping in view the situation of Covid-19 in their respective region, the HEIs may open campuses; conduct classes and examinations in offline / online / blended mode following COVID Appropriate Behavior and necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State Governments or competent authorities from time to time,” a UGC statement said.