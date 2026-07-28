Kampala: Uganda’s Ministry of Health Tuesday officially declared an end to the current Ebola outbreak, saying advances in epidemiological investigations and the fully characterised nature of the outbreak provided sufficient scientific evidence that transmission had been interrupted.

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that Uganda has officially declared the end of the 2026 Ebola disease outbreak. Today, Uganda is Ebola-free,” said a statement quoting Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi.

The announcement came before the completion of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard 42-day countdown following the discharge of the last patient. Uganda discharged its last Ebola patient July 16 after the individual tested negative for the virus, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Ministry of Health said the declaration was based on the identification of the outbreak’s source, the complete reconstruction of transmission chains, the epidemiological linkage of all confirmed cases, the successful follow-upof all identified contacts, and enhanced nationwide surveillance that detected no further community transmission.

The long-standing 42-day criterion, while remaining an essential safeguard where transmission is uncertain or ongoing, should not be regarded as the only basis for declaring an outbreak over when an imported outbreak has been fully characterised and epidemiological closure conclusively demonstrated, said the ministry.

It added that Uganda would continue strengthening surveillance, maintaining preparedness, particularly in border districts, and working closely with neighbouring countries. It also reassured residents, visitors, and investors that the country remains safe and open for business, tourism, and other socio-economic activities.

Uganda declared the outbreak May 15 after confirming an imported Ebola case from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country recorded 20 confirmed cases, including 18 recoveries and two deaths.

Ebola disease is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates, according to the statement released by the WHO. The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates and then spreads among human beings through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials like bedding and clothing contaminated with these fluids.