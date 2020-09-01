New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has directed universities Tuesday across the country to allow the students for provisional admissions even after September 30.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor of all universities, UGC said, “The universities/institutions including Central Universities are advised to continue to grant provisional admissions, if students are otherwise eligible for such admissions as per the norms of the concerned university/institution where the admission is being sought, even after 30.09.2020 till revised guidelines on Academic Calendar are issued by the UGC”.

Notably, UGC directed all the universities across India to complete their admission process by August 31, 2020. The UGC also said to allow provisional admission and acceptance of documents of qualifying examination, if need arises, till September 30.

Notably, a high level meeting of Higher Education department with Vice chancellors held Monday over final semester/year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations.

The results will be declared by October 31. For those who want to opt of the exams at this juncture, have an option to appear again in December.

PNN