The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified regulations titled the ‘Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026’, aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination across colleges and universities in India.

However, the regulations have drawn criticism from general category students, who argue that it risks bias against them due to no penalties for false complaints (dropped from draft) and one-sided committees.

Notably, the regulations apply to all higher education institutions (HEIs), including universities, colleges and deemed-to-be universities, and cover students, teaching staff, non-teaching employees and administrators.

Under the framework, caste-based discrimination is defined as discrimination on the basis of caste or tribe against SCs, STs, and OBCs. Broader discrimination protections apply to all on the grounds, including caste.

The regulations prohibit both direct and indirect discrimination on campuses and place responsibility on institutions to actively prevent such practices rather than merely respond to complaints.

Key responsibilities of institutions

As per the guidelines, every higher education institution must:

Prevent all forms of discrimination, including caste-based discrimination

Promote equity by ensuring equal access to opportunities, rights and resources

Ensure that discriminatory practices are neither carried out nor ignored

Hold the head of the institution accountable for effective implementation of the regulations

Equal Opportunity Centre mandate

All institutions are required to establish an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC). The centre is tasked with:

Supporting students and staff from disadvantaged and marginalised groups

Offering academic, social and financial guidance

Examining complaints related to discrimination

Operating an online system for registering complaints

If a college is unable to set up its own EOC, the responsibility will lie with the affiliated university.

Complaint redressal mechanism

An Equity Committee must function under the EOC to address complaints. The committee is required to:

Examine complaints of caste-based discrimination

Meet promptly after receiving a complaint

Submit its findings to the head of the institution

Include representation from SC, ST and OBC communities, along with women and persons with disabilities

Institutions must also operate a 24-hour Equity Helpline to assist individuals facing discrimination. The identity of complainants will be kept confidential if requested.

How to file a complaint

Individuals who experience caste-based discrimination can:

File a complaint through an online portal

Submit a written application

Email the Equal Opportunity Centre

Contact the Equity Helpline

Cases involving criminal offences will be referred to the police. If a complainant is dissatisfied with the Equity Committee’s decision, they can appeal to the Ombudsperson within 30 days. The Ombudsperson is expected to resolve the matter within a prescribed time frame.

Penalties for non-compliance

The UGC may take action against institutions that fail to comply with the regulations. Measures can include:

Exclusion from UGC-funded schemes

Suspension of degree programmes

Halting online and distance education courses

Removal of the institution from the UGC’s approved list

The nature and number of actions will depend on the severity of the violation.

Criticism and student response

The regulations have drawn criticism from sections of general category students, who argue that the framework could result in bias against them while addressing caste-based discrimination. Critics have expressed concerns about the possibility of misuse and the absence of explicit safeguards against false complaints.

Student groups have urged the UGC to review the provisions to ensure balanced protection for all stakeholders. Protests have emerged both online and on campuses, with hashtags such as #UGCRollback circulating on social media as students demand revisions and clearer safeguards.