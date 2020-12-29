New Delhi: India is likely to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom (UK). Giving this information here Tuesday Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said such a step is necessary to check the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. The Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the two countries from December 23 to December 31. The new strain of the virus is said to be more contagious.

“I foresee a slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights,” Puri told a press conference here. In a day or two, we will find out if any additional steps need to be taken. We will discuss when we can start easing the current temporary suspension,” added Puri.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry said six persons who returned to India from the UK have tested positive for the new strain of the virus. The number has now gone up to eight. The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy and Sweden.

So far 31 countries have suspended flight operations to and from the UK.