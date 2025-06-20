London: UK lawmakers Friday approved a bill to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales to choose to end their lives in a historic vote in Parliament that takes it a step nearer to becoming law.

Members of Parliament voted 314-291 to back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill following an impassioned and respectful debate. The majority of 23 was less than the 55 when they last voted on the issue in November, meaning that some lawmakers changed their minds in the intervening months.

Since November, the bill has been scrutinized, leading to some changes in the proposed legislation, which has been shepherded through Parliament by Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater rather than the government.

“I appreciate it’s a huge moment for the country.” she told Sky News after the vote. “It was a huge sense of relief because this is the right thing to do.”

It’s not quite law yet as the bill now goes to the unelected House of Lords, which can amend or delay policy, though it can’t overrule the lower chamber.

The vote is potentially the biggest change to social policy since abortion was partially legalized in 1967.

What lawmakers voted on

The bill would allow terminally ill adults over age 18 in England and Wales, who are deemed to have less than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death. This particular bill doesn’t apply to Northern Ireland and Scotland, the latter of which is holding its own vote on the issue.

Perhaps the most important change to the bill from last November was the dropping of the requirement that a judge sign off on any decision. Many in the legal profession had objected.

Now any request would be subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.

Changes were also made to ensure the establishment of independent advocates to support people with learning disabilities, autism or mental health conditions and the creation of a disability advisory board.

Having received the go-ahead from doctors and the panel, the terminally ill person would have to be capable of taking the fatal drugs themselves.

Another big change made was that “no person,” including doctors, social care workers and pharmacists, will be obliged to take part.

Divisive issue

For months, the bill has divided lawmakers, political parties, as well as the country.

Proponents of the bill argued that those with a terminal diagnosis must be given a choice at the end of their lives to relieve their suffering. They also said that the current situation discriminates against the poor as wealthy individuals can already travel to Switzerland, which allows foreigners to legally end their lives, while others have to face possible prosecution for helping their loves ones die.

However, opponents warned that the most vulnerable people in society, such as the disabled and older people, could be at risk of being coerced, directly or indirectly, into ending their lives to save money or relieve the burden on family members.

Supporters of both sides all agreed of the need to make improvements in palliative care and greater investments in hospices to ease suffering.

Passions were running high outside of Parliament where hundreds of people gathered to make their voices heard. Supporters were dressed in clothing emblazoned with the phrase “Campaign for Dignity in Dying,” while opponents held up banners urging lawmakers not to make the state-run National Health Service the “National Suicide Service.”

Timeline for the bill

The legislation now goes to the unelected House of Lords, Any amendments would then go back to the House of Commons.

Backers of the bill say implementation will take four years, rather than the initially suggested two. That means it could become law in 2029, around the time that the next general election must be held.

Government stance

There is clearly no consensus in the Cabinet about the measure.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed the bill on Friday, while his health secretary, Wes Streeting, voted against. The government has said it will respect the outcome.

However, it’s not clear what the cost implications are, or how it would impact the NHS, hospice care and the legal system.

Nations where assisted dying is legal

Other countries that have legalized assisted suicide include Australia, Belgium, Canada and parts of the United States, with regulations on who is eligible varying by jurisdiction.

Assisted suicide is different from euthanasia, allowed in the Netherlands and Canada, which involves health care practitioners administering a lethal injection at the patient’s request in specific circumstances.

