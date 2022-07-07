London: Even before Boris Johnson stepped Thursday out of 10 Downing Street to deliver his resignation speech as Conservative Party leader, he triggered a leadership race for a new British prime minister. At least one Indian-origin candidate is already lined up to compete for the ‘best job in the world’ as per Boris Johnson.

Goan-origin Suella Braverman is currently the Attorney General in the UK Cabinet. She is among the early Tory members of Parliament to formally declare her leadership bid. Other Indian-origin colleagues such as recently resigned Cabinet minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel are also seen as possible contenders for the top job.

The 42-year-old barrister and the government’s senior-most legal official, Braverman is likely to command some support within the pro-Brexit wing of her party.

“I am putting myself forward because I believe that the 2019 manifesto is fit for purpose, presents a bold and inspiring vision for our country. I also want to deliver on the promises contained in that manifesto. I want to embed the opportunities of Brexit and tidy up the outstanding issues… and cut taxes,” Braverman said. Her pitch came just hours before Johnson made his resignation speech.

Another fellow staunch Brexiteer, Steve Baker, declared on air soon after that he intends to throw his hat in the ring. He is an influential Tory backbencher who served as chair of the European Research Group, in favour of a hard Brexit deal.

But both Braverman and Baker are largely seen as outliers. Now with Johnson’s formal resignation, the other more serious bids are expected to start pouring in thick and fast.

In a latest ‘YouGov’ poll of Tory party members in ‘The Daily Telegraph’, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next prime minister. The party’s 1922 Committee is responsible for setting the timetable for a Tory leadership contest.

To take part in the race, a Tory MP has to be nominated by eight colleagues. If more than two MPs put themselves forward and secure enough nominations to run for leader, a series of secret ballots are held to whittle them down.

The ‘YouGov’ survey indicates that Wallace may be in pole position if he chooses to contest and then makes it to the final two candidates. He is on 13 per cent, just ahead of junior minister Penny Mordaunt on 12 per cent. Former UK Chancellor Sunak, the British Indian minister who stepped down Tuesday, is also seen as a contender and is at 10 per cent in the survey.

Sunak, 42, was long seen as an heir apparent to Johnson at 10 Downing Street due to his hugely popular grants and job-saving schemes over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. But that popularity began taking a hit within a staunchly low-tax Tory party in recent months, as the cost-of-living crisis hit and he was unapologetic about the need to raise certain taxes to cope with the tough economic times.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is another key contender, who is also believed to have been lining up her leadership bid over the last few months. She’s currently at eight per cent in the ‘YouGov’ poll.