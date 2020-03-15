Kochi: At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the airport here Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, official sources said here.

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was under surveillance, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman said. He joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar, the official informed.

When the test result came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by an Emirates flight. First, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, the official stated. “However, a little later it was decided to offload the remaining 270 passengers also and send them to hospital for further investigation,” the spokesman added.

The question however, doing the rounds is how did the UK person manage to reach the airport without informing the authorities at Munnar.

With the UK national testing positive Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala has risen to 20. Also 302 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

In a separate development Sunday, the Kerala government launched intensified medical checkup at border areas for people entering the state by rail and road.

The government has identified 24 spots in border areas that Kerala share with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and multiple teams each headed by a DSP began the checking of vehicles coming into the state.

Agencies